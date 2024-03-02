A shocking case of gang rape of a Spanish woman has come to light in Kurmahat of Hansdiha police station area in Jharkhand’s Dumka district in the early hours of Saturday, March 2. Three people have been detained in the case and are being interrogated in the matter by the authorities. The police are conducting raids to arrest the rest of the unknown number of accused.

According to the information available, two tourists from Spain, a female and her spouse had left on two different bikes. They both took a break in the Hansdiha police station limits close to Kurmahat, since it was getting late in the evening. The details indicate that at around 10 PM, approximately 7 to 8 young men from the neighbourhood arrived at the location, and thrashed the couple before sexually assaulting the woman.

The pair sustained injuries in the horrifying attack and were taken to Saraiyahat Community Health Center for medical treatment by the police. Policemen are stationed outside the hospital for security purposes, and no one is allowed inside the building.

According to reports, the two were travelling on a bike from Dumka to Bhagalpur. The victim’s complaint stated that she set up a tent and slept on a deserted spot ahead of Hansdiha market at about midnight. She was sleeping when a group of local youngsters broke into the tent and proceeded to physically and sexually abuse her.

Three young people from Kunji village in the Hansdiha police station zone have reportedly been detained and are being questioned by the police in connection with the case. Superintendent of Police Pitambar Singh Kherwar, Jarmundi Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Santosh Kumar, and Dumka Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) set up camp at Hansdiha late in the night after learning about the heinous crime. The police also employed the dog squad to launch a nighttime rescue operation.

While acknowledging the case, Pitambar Singh Kherwar declined to provide any additional details. However, he arrived at the scene late at night, recognising the gravity of the situation. Further investigation is now underway.