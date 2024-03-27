UPPL leader Benjamin Basumatary seen sleeping on stacks of cash ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024

On Wednesday (27th March), a photograph from Assam went viral over the internet in which an alleged United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) politician could be seen lying on a bed of Rs 500 currency notes. The said politician has been identified as UPPL leader Benjamin Basumatary. The photograph is being widely shared on the internet ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

⚡️VIRAL: This photo is going viral on the Internet. An United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) – a Bodoland based political party led by Bodoland CEM Pramod Bodo – leader was found sleeping in a deck of ₹500 notes.



👉 The leader has been identified as Benjamin Basumatary – who is… pic.twitter.com/mLOth6d5X6 — truth. (@thetruthin) March 27, 2024

The image of the alleged UPPL member, Benjamin Basumatary, who is the VCDC chairman in Bhairaguri, Udalguri district, has quickly garnered attention throughout social media platforms, provoking comments from several segments of society.

This incident has raised questions over the UPPL’s integrity, a Bodoland based political party led by Bodoland CEM Pramod Bodo.

The viral photograph has put the party under scanner, eliciting public scrutiny and skepticism. The photograph, which has garnered enormous attention as the election date approaches, has prompted public concerns about political representatives’ legitimacy and ethical standards.

It is important to note that the UPPL, which was created in opposition to Hagrama Mohilary’s Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) owing to corruption, is now accused of corruption itself.