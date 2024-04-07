Sunday, April 7, 2024
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Ayub thrashes former Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari, victim says he was...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Ayub thrashes former Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari, victim says he was attacked for supporting PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath

It must be mentioned that Iqbal Ansari was invited to the Pran Prathistha (consecration ceremony) of the Ram Mandir. He was also seen showering petals on PM Modi in December last year.

OpIndia Staff
4

On Friday (5th April), a former litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi case, Iqbal Ansari, was thrashed by his radical co-religionists for supporting incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

As per reports, the incident took place when Ansari went to a local mosque to offer namaz on the occasion of Alvida Jumma. The former litigant for the disputed Babri Masjid said that he was attacked by one Ayub (alias Pappu) and his accomplices.

Iqbal Ansari informed that a heated argument ensued between him and Ayub over opening the window of the mosque. He added that Ayub and his men also assaulted him.

While speaking to the media, he said that he was attacked for supporting the government of Yogi Adityanath and the BJP at the Centre.

“They want me to abuse the BJP and encourage riots in the country. In that way, they would get money. I want Hindus and Muslims to peacefully co-exist in the country,” Iqbal Ansari emphasised.

Following the incident, he filed a complaint at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station. According to Inspector-in-charge Devendra Pandey, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered in connection to the case. He said that efforts are underway to nab the culprits.

Iqbal Ansari has expressed his admiration for both PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath and the development work carried out by them. He has sought strict action from the police against the accused men.

It must be mentioned that the former litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi case was invited to the Pran Prathistha (consecration ceremony) of the Ram Mandir. He was also seen showering petals on PM Modi in December last year.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsiqbal ansari attacked, pappu, ayub, attack
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Congress manifesto is for elections in Pakistan, not India: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hits out at Congress over appeasement politics

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan: 13-year-old boy raped inside a mosque while learning Quran during Ramadan in Muzaffargarh, accused arrested

OpIndia Staff -

‘Shameful’, ‘Italian culture’: Amit Shah rebukes Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his “Rajasthan ka Kashmir se kya waasta” remark

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka Police registers FIR against Hindu shopkeeper Mukesh who was assaulted for playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Married Dalit woman drugged, held captive and raped for five days by auto driver Sajjad, she had helped him multiple times in...

OpIndia Staff -

Meta to start labelling AI-generated content and manipulated media on Facebook, Instagram and Threads from May

ANI -

Pakistan: Punjab province CM accuses Chinese nationals of resenting to follow security protocols after five Chinese Engineers killed in suicide bombing

OpIndia Staff -

Repeal of CAA, restoration of Article 370, restrictions on FDI, reservation in private sector and more: CPIM manifesto reveals the party’s dangerous agenda

Dibakar Dutta -

Pro-Congress YouTuber Ajit Anjum runs away after suffering a meltdown over uncomfortable questions by journalists; video goes viral: Watch

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams Congress for not promising to repeal CAA in manifesto, accuses it of following RSS policies

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com