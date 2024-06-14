On Friday (14th June), a video of Mahua Moitra abusing BJP leader Nishikant Dube went viral on social media.

In the video, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Krishnanagar claimed, ” I mean I am only angry that the narrative was not about me fighting the BJP and the narrative was not about me fighting Modi.”

“The narrative was me getting into some brawl with some Jharkhandi piece of you know what fecal matter,” she was heard saying. Despite being elected as MP, Mahua Moitra had no qualms about abusing a fellow Parliamentarian due to differences in political affiliation.

Horrible!



Mahua Moitra calls people as "Jharkhandi piece of fecal matter"



Just because she is a liberal, Mahua Moitra can abuse people any way she wants?



Pure madness… pic.twitter.com/96gWPjA4Wn — Abhishek (@AbhishBanerj) June 14, 2024

The controversial video is part of a 40-minute interview of Mahua Moitra with ‘journalist’ Barkha Dutt. It was uploaded on the YouTube channel ‘Mojo Story’ on 10th June this year.

On being asked about her inappropriate choice of words, the TMC MP justified, “I think I used the phrase because I think I’m also a human being.” The video was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by political commentator Abhishek Banerji.

On 8th December 2023, Lok Sabha expelled Trinamool Congress’s MP Mahua Moitra based on the recommendations of the Ethics Committee in a cash-for-query case. Moitra was expelled hours after the Ethics Committee report was tabled in Lok Sabha.

On 14th October last year, the Indian political scene experienced a major tremor as BJP MP Nishkant Dubey wrote to the ethics committee seeking an inquiry against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in the ‘Cash for Query’ matter.

He based his complaint on the letter written by Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, who alleged that most of the questions asked by the TMC MP in Lok Sabha directly or indirectly benefit businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

Dehadrai also accused Moitra of “kidnapping” his pet dog Henry, adding another layer of complications to Mahuagate. Moitra filed a case against Dubey and Dehadrai but never denied accepting gifts.

Interestingly, she has also been accused of sharing her Lok Sabha credentials with Hiranandani so he can post questions independently. Hiranandani has reportedly turned approver in the case and submitted an affidavit suggesting the allegations against Moitra are true.