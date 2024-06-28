On Friday, June 28th, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar slammed TMC MP Sagarika Ghosh, Saket Gokhale, and Deren O’Brien for creating a ruckus in the Parliament over the issue of NEET exams and paper leak involving other irregularities. The three MPs representing the TMC in the Rajya Sabha were creating chaos in the parliament when BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh Sudanshu Trivedi was addressing the upper house.

Dhankar slammed TMC MP asking if she came to the house to create chaos. He also slammed MP Saket Gokhale calling him a nuisance. “Sagarika Ghosh, have to come to this house for this purpose? Saket, you are virtually becoming a nuisance to yourself. And Mr. Derek O’Brien you are becoming the director of all this,” Dhankar said immediately before adjourning the House.

Yesterday Om Birla, today Jagdeep Dhankhar 🔥



Sagarika Ghose, have you come to house for this purpose?



Saket Gokhale, you're becoming nuisance to yourself.



Derek O'Brien, you are becoming their Director pic.twitter.com/yOExCTojSW — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) June 28, 2024

Dhankar earlier said that he had received 22 notices demanding discussion on the NEET examination and irregularities involved. “The government will launch a thorough investigation in the case ensuring strict punishment to the culprits. The government is working also to establish major reforms in exam-related bodies and to enhance their functioning,” he said.

The protest by opposition in both houses continued as the demonstrating parties demanded a discussion on the NEET exam and the paper leak incident. The opposition leaders yelled in the upper house of the Parliament forcing the Chairman to adjourn the House.

Also, Om Birla in the lower house asked the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to avoid creating chaos in the Parliament over the NEET issue. “We wanted to give a joint message to the students of India, on behalf of the Opposition and Government – that we consider this an important issue. So, we thought that to respect students we would have discussion on NEET today, a dedicated discussion,” Rahul Gandhi said to which Speaker Om Birla insisted that the discussion on Motion of Thanks to President’s Address be taken up first. The House was adjourned till 12 pm.

#WATCH | Lok Sabha adjourned til 12 noon. LoP Rahul Gandhi raised NEET issue and demanded, along wth Opposition MPs, that the matter be discussed. Speaker Om Birla insisted that discussion on Motion of Thanks to President's Address be taken up first.



LoP says, "…We wanted to… pic.twitter.com/p63AOqGOuN — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

The National Eligibility and Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, was administered by the NTA on May 5th, with around 24 lakh candidates enrolling. The results were announced on June 4th, but they were met with suspicions of question paper leaks in areas such as Bihar, among other abnormalities. The Education Ministry also canceled the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) and NEET (postgraduate) exams after receiving reports that their “integrity may have been compromised.”