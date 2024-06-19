BJP leader and NCW member, Khushbu Sundar recently informed that she was filing a case against controversial DMK leader Sivaji Krishnamurthy for abusing women most offensively. Notably, the DMK leader has been notorious for making uncouth remarks against his rivals, particularly women politicians. He was earlier expelled from Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, DMK, and arrested for his derogatory remarks. But the Dravidian party later re-inducted him ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. However, several videos are doing rounds on social media in which he is accused of continuously making derogatory and vulgar remarks against his rivals.

Notably, Sivaji Krishnamurthy recently addressed an event that was held to celebrate the 101st birthday of Kalaignar (M. Karunanidhi, former Tamil Nadu CM). On Wednesday (19th June), ‘The Commune’ published excerpts of his speech given in Tamil in which he made several derogatory and vulgar remarks against BJP leaders including PM Modi and K Annamalai.

As per the report, in his celebratory speech following the DMK’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections, DMK leader Sivaji once again made controversial remarks against NDA leaders. He began his speech with sarcasm stating that he was there to entertain the audience. After lauding Former Chief Minister Karunanidhi and incumbent CM MK Stalin, he launched a verbal tirade targeting state BJP President K Annamalai. Sivaji provocatively challenged him and hurled slurs at him. “He said there won’t be a party called DMK after the elections. ‘Ada g*mala dei’, Do you have the mouth to say it, can you say it?”, Sivaji Krishnamurthy was quoted saying.

Later, he started mocking former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. Sivaji remarked, “Now a sister went to Andhra today; Amit Shah sent her with two slaps to her ears…”

He continued attributing false quotes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and furthering conspiracy and said, “Amit Shah has stated, ‘Be respectful, shut up and keep quiet, if you open your mouth here and there, I will cut and bury you’. If you look at her face, it’s like that.”

Reportedly, he made double-meaning and sexiest remarks while targeting BJP leader Tamilsai.

(Excerpt of his speech, Source – The Commune)

While trying to corner BJP’s reliance on NDA partners Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and Nitish Kumar-led JDU among other allies, he made derogatory and vulgar remarks against PM Modi.

Sivaji Krishnamurthy said, “Now if you say Modi ka means Chandrababu Naidu will put a banana in the mouth, if you open it again, Nitish Kumar will bring the item that is best from North and put it in (the mouth), if you open it more… who is he, Pawan Kalyan right, then there is another one in Maharashtra… Brother has just said two or three only… the epitome of treachery Eknath Shinde right, then Ajit Pawar and Ram Vilas Paswan have one child, If all these people take it and put it in (the mouth), Modi’s mouth will tear, henceforth there will be no Modi Ka Parivar, Modi Ka Guarantee should be wrapped up and roll up your tail.”

DMK leader Sivaji Krishnamurthy: Controversial History

Earlier, Sivaji who was the then spokesperson of DMK stroked a controversy after he made derogatory remarks against actor and BJP candidate Radikaa Sarathkumar and her husband Sarath Kumar.

During the campaign speech endorsing DMK MP Candidate G Selvan from Kanchipuram, Sivaji Krishnamurthy said, “Who is he? Nirodh (Condom) …. Sorry! Sarath Kumar… Even if I go to Chennai, Tiruvallur, or Kanchipuram, it will be exactly 1 or 2 O’clock, then I will go home and wake up my wife. She has to be woken up for something right. Don’t you need a reason to wake up your wife? This sister f*c*er has woken her half past two… this Sarath Kumar. She is sleepy, she has come and is lying down after giving an advertisement to nighties. At half past two, he calls ‘Radhika, Radhika’. Squinting her eyes, she asks what? If you have wakened her up for something else, you are a man. Instead, he tells her ‘Modi is calling shall we go?’”

Earlier, during a centenary event honouring Karunanidhi, Krishnamurthy disparaged Governor Ravi and made offensive comments about Khushbu Sundar. His remarks had sparked outrage on social media and condemnation from various quarters. In response, Khushbu, visibly upset, spoke to the media from her home. She passionately condemned the mistreatment of women and vowed to confront those who disparage them. She emphasized her readiness to challenge any person or political group that undermines women.

His disparaging remarks about the BJP leader went viral on social media. After this, a case was registered against Sivaji Krishnamurthy at Kodunkaiyur Police Station and he was arrested and released. He was also temporarily removed from the DMK. He was re-inducted into the DMK after Shivaji Krishnamurthy apologized for his actions ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

There is a saying, நாய் வாலை நிமிர்த்து முடியாத ( you cannot straighten a dog's tail). This man is that. Repeatingly he has been abusing women in the most offensive manner. CM @mkstalin avl had 'suspended' him only to take him back as they need these kind of sick minded people to… pic.twitter.com/7AcoRb7iP2 — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) June 15, 2024

Recently, while responding to a short clip of Sivaji Krishnamurthy’s speech, Khusbu Sundar stated that as an NCW member, she was filing a case against him and would make sure he lands up where he should learn a stringent lesson on how to respect women.

Notorious for giving controversial speeches, Krishnamurthy despite facing repeated suspensions and reinstatements within the DMK, continues to deliver provocative speeches marked by offensive language, particularly targeting women.



Meanwhile, The Commune also reported that a few other DMK leaders also made derogatory remarks against other BJP leaders including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.