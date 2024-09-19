Friday, September 20, 2024
HomeNews Reports724361921726784834
News Reports
Updated:

724361921726784834

Raju Das
5

724361921726784834

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Raju Das
Raju Das
Corporate Dropout, Freelance Translator

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

US firm General Atomics to replace the MQ-9B Predator drone that crashed due to technical failure to meet operational requirements of Indian Navy

ANI -

Beef fat, pig fat and fish oil used in Tirupati temple laddus: NDDB test report confirms allegations of Chandrababu Naidu

OpIndia Staff -

DD News journalist Ashok Shrivastava speaks to OpIndia after attack on him following protests against assault on journalist by Congress workers, says “not against...

Shraddha Pandey -

British scientists store entire human genome on ‘everlasting’ 5D memory crystal which can be retreived billions of years later

OpIndia Staff -

India faces serious terrorism and terrorist financing threats related to ISIS, Al Qaeda and others, says FATF, praises country’s efforts to tackle illicit finance

ANI -

Pune’s Gokhale institute VC Ajit Ranade moves court against termination from the post, opposition calls it ‘politics’: Here’s what the entire case is

Siddhi -

BJP releases Haryana manifesto: Promises jobs to all Agniveers, Rs 2100 a month to women and LPG cylinders at Rs 500

ANI -

Pakistan: Doctor brutally killed over a Facebook post that locals declared as ‘blasphemy’, Umerkot Muslims had demanded his death

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: Diamond merchant Govind Dholakia and P.P. Swami Maharaj build 311 Hanuman Mandirs in Dang District with 40% population converted to Christianity

OpIndia Staff -

Hyderabad: Choreographer Shaik Jani Basha popularly known as Jani Master arrested after ex colleague alleged sexual assault, arrested and booked under POCSO

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com