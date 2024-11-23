Government Railway Police (GRP) and Border Security Force (BSF) have arrested 12 Bangladeshi infiltrators in a joint operation at Teliamura railway station located in Khowai district of Tripura. All of them were trying to go to other states of India from this station. They had planned to go to other states and look for work.

Among the intruders caught by BSF and GRP, there are 4 women, 4 men, and 4 children. All of them had entered Silachari area in India through a Bangladeshi agent. Their helper, who came with them, managed to escape after seeing the security agencies.

Today i.e. on, 22/11/2024 during checking at Teliamura Railway Station 08 BD nationals have been arrested from Teliamura Railway Station. They were illegally entered into India from Bangladesh. A specific Case has been registered against them.@Tripura_Police#SevaVeertaBandhuta pic.twitter.com/pFvSaR9KTh — GRP Tripura (@GrpTripura) November 22, 2024

This is not the first time that infiltrators have been caught at a railway station in Tripura. Earlier too, a large number of them have been arrested at Agartala railway station in Tripura. All of them go to different cities of India via Tripura and settle there illegally.

Illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas use Agartala Railway Station in Tripura to get into trains headed to other parts of India. Over the previous year and a half, security personnel have apprehended hundreds of illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas who have infiltrated Tripura.

The number of infiltrators reaching different places in India via Agartala Railway Station is steadily increasing. Earlier, on June 29, 2024, 11 illegal infiltrators were apprehended. Further, on June 27, 2024, two Bangladeshi infiltrators, Akhtar and Firoza, were detained at Agartala Railway Station.

A day earlier, on June 26, 2024, Rubia Sultana, Ritu Begum, Jyoti Khatun, and Meem Sultana were apprehended. These individuals were about to take a train to Pune and Ahmedabad. In the month of June, 39 infiltrators in total were caught at Agartala station.