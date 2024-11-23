Saturday, November 23, 2024
HomeNews Reports12 Bangladeshi infiltrators caught at Tripura railway station, had planned to enter other states
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

12 Bangladeshi infiltrators caught at Tripura railway station, had planned to enter other states

Among the intruders caught by BSF and GRP, there are 4 women, 4 men, and 4 children. All of them had entered Silachari area in India through a Bangladeshi agent.

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: NorthEast Live

Government Railway Police (GRP) and Border Security Force (BSF) have arrested 12 Bangladeshi infiltrators in a joint operation at Teliamura railway station located in Khowai district of Tripura. All of them were trying to go to other states of India from this station. They had planned to go to other states and look for work.

Among the intruders caught by BSF and GRP, there are 4 women, 4 men, and 4 children. All of them had entered Silachari area in India through a Bangladeshi agent. Their helper, who came with them, managed to escape after seeing the security agencies.

This is not the first time that infiltrators have been caught at a railway station in Tripura. Earlier too, a large number of them have been arrested at Agartala railway station in Tripura. All of them go to different cities of India via Tripura and settle there illegally.

Illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas use Agartala Railway Station in Tripura to get into trains headed to other parts of India. Over the previous year and a half, security personnel have apprehended hundreds of illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas who have infiltrated Tripura.

The number of infiltrators reaching different places in India via Agartala Railway Station is steadily increasing. Earlier, on June 29, 2024, 11 illegal infiltrators were apprehended. Further, on June 27, 2024, two Bangladeshi infiltrators, Akhtar and Firoza, were detained at Agartala Railway Station. 

A day earlier, on June 26, 2024, Rubia Sultana, Ritu Begum, Jyoti Khatun, and Meem Sultana were apprehended. These individuals were about to take a train to Pune and Ahmedabad. In the month of June, 39 infiltrators in total were caught at Agartala station.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRohingya India
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Swara Bhaskar and her husband Fahad Ahmad go on a rant against EVMs after poll loss, echo already-debunked ‘99% battery’ rhetoric

OpIndia Staff -
Fahad Ahmad raised questions about the authenticity of the EVM machines and vowed to write to the Election Commission for a recount. He said, "I hope the results will not be announced for the seat before the recounting is done." However, Election Commission has already debunked the '99% battery' rhetoric.
Politics

Maharashtra Elections: Incumbent CM Eknath Shinde thanks voters, says CM decision will be joint call

ANI -
As the Mahayuti alliance inches closer to a landslide victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, incumbent CM Eknath Shinde stated that, just as the alliance fought the elections together, they will collectively decide on the CM face once the final results are declared on Saturday.

Himachal Pradesh: At Sanskrit University, a professor stops students from wearing ‘tilak’ and raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan, Hindu organisations demand action

Bangladesh on the verge of becoming Pakistan as HC recommends death penalty for ‘blasphemy’, Hindu minorities set to be tageted

Canada keeps changing its tune about India: Dismisses Canadian media report linking PM Modi and other Indian officials to Khalistani terrorist Nijjar’s death

Dalit Lekhraj’s daughter becomes Sakina: Over 3000 non-Muslims studying in a madarasa in Rajasthan, reveals RTI; Bajrang Dal alleges conversion conspiracy

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Swara Bhaskar and her husband Fahad Ahmad go on a rant against EVMs after poll loss, echo already-debunked ‘99% battery’ rhetoric

OpIndia Staff -

After blaming EVMs, Congress now passes the buck on machinery and police as BJP gains lead on six seats in UP bypolls

ANI -

Maharashtra Elections: Incumbent CM Eknath Shinde thanks voters, says CM decision will be joint call

ANI -

After Adani, US DOJ charges Indian national Sanjay Kaushik for illegally exporting aviation components to Russia

OpIndia Staff -

Himachal Pradesh: At Sanskrit University, a professor stops students from wearing ‘tilak’ and raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan, Hindu organisations demand action

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh on the verge of becoming Pakistan as HC recommends death penalty for ‘blasphemy’, Hindu minorities set to be tageted

OpIndia Staff -

Canada keeps changing its tune about India: Dismisses Canadian media report linking PM Modi and other Indian officials to Khalistani terrorist Nijjar’s death

OpIndia Staff -

Love Jihad in UP: Shariq entraps a Hindu girl posing as Honey, rapes her and forces her to embrace Islam on the pretext of...

OpIndia Staff -

Dalit Lekhraj’s daughter becomes Sakina: Over 3000 non-Muslims studying in a madarasa in Rajasthan, reveals RTI; Bajrang Dal alleges conversion conspiracy

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

Swara Bhaskar claims she and her Muslim husband are ‘progressive,’ had earlier canvassed votes for the ‘honour of Prophet Muhammad’

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com