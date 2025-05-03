As tensions between India and Pakistan erupt after the Pahalgam terror attack, prompting New Delhi to embrace a multipronged approach to tackle Pakistan’s historical support for terrorism, a shocking claim is doing the rounds on the internet: former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was raped while in jail.

The source? A purported “medical report” allegedly from the Pak Emirates Military Hospital (PEMH), detailing graphic injuries that suggest sexual assault. But as the storm gained momentum online, a closer scrutiny of the claims not only revealed a web of inconsistencies, casting serious doubt on the authenticity of the report, but it also disclosed a shocking apathy of the Pakistani establishment to clear confusion about their former Prime Minister and a world cup winning captain.

‘Medical report’ spawns claims of Imran Khan’s rape

The document in question first appeared on X (formerly Twitter), triggering an avalanche of speculation, concern, and political point-scoring. According to the report, Khan suffered bruising and swelling around the perineum, decreased anal sphincter tone, and bleeding—injuries suggestive of violent assault. It even claimed pending tests for HIV, hepatitis, and other STIs, with a chilling note that his release was subject to clearance from Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff.

🚨Imran Khan raped in custody confirms Pak Emirates Military Hospital, Rawalpindi 👀 pic.twitter.com/2oxftEwhPG — Shuvankar Biswas (@manamuntu) May 2, 2025

The implications were horrifying. But almost immediately, red flags started to emerge.

For starters, the report is dated May 3, 2025—yet it was already circulating online on May 2, a full day earlier. That alone casts a dark shadow of doubt. Moreover, official sources confirmed that Imran Khan’s medical evaluation wasn’t conducted at PEMH at all, but rather by doctors at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad.

Put bluntly: the document is almost certainly a fake.

No official clarification from Pakistan Army or government

Despite the social media kerfuffle, not a single official channel has confirmed or denied the allegations. Khan’s legal team has made no public statement about sexual assault, and there’s been no press release or credible reporting to back or oppose the claims. Meanwhile, Pakistani media outlets have zeroed in on the discrepancies, emphasizing that the report appears to be part of an orchestrated disinformation campaign.

Vigilant social media users have also weighed in—calling out the document as fabricated and warning against amplifying such inflammatory claims without evidence. Still, the story continues to spiral across timelines, WhatsApp groups, and YouTube comment sections.

But silence from the Pakistani establishment and Imran Khan’s team reveals there is more to it than what meets the eye.

When lies go viral: Fake Pahalgam victim list circulated online

This isn’t the first time Pakistan’s political theater has spilled into the domain of disinformation. But the speed and reach of this particular claim expose a chilling truth: in today’s digital landscape, a well-timed fake can rival any fact.

Take for instance the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, a gruesome episode of religious-based target killing that stained the Baisaran valley. Islamic terrorists killed 26 unarmed tourists after confirming their Hindu identity, in some cases pulling down the pants of victims to check for circumcision. But shortly after the attack, social media was awash with a fake list of victims with 15 Muslim names to imply terrorists didn’t differentiate between Muslims and Hindus.

Platforms like X and Facebook can turn unverified screenshots into global headlines within hours. The damage—reputational, political, and social—is often irreversible. And in volatile and pseudo democracies like Pakistan, where military invariably calls the shot, disinformation can quickly become a weapon to subjugate an opponent.

Notably, Imran Khan had a spectacular fallout with the Pakistan Army after being sentenced to jail term. With sordid history with the Army and mutual recriminations, one cannot rule out the possibility that this purported disinformation campaign was initiated at Pakistan Army’s directive.

Viral claim of rape collapses under scrutiny but silence of those in power leaves the door open

The viral report claiming that Imran Khan was sexually assaulted in jail is full of holes. From the incorrect hospital to the impossible timeline, it reeks of manipulation. No official confirmation, no credible reporting, and no evidence make this story a textbook case of misinformation.

Though the available evidence doesn’t justify the current outrage, the deafening silence of key stakeholders casts a long shadow of doubt over what truly transpired in prison with Imran Khan. Moreover, in a country like Pakistan where ‘Bacha Bazi‘ is rampant, one cannot discount the possibility of a sexual exploitation victim weaponising it to settle scores with their political opponents. Was he sexually assaulted, or merely physically attacked? The refusal of those in power to clarify the situation suggests that, even if a sexual assault didn’t occur, something deeply troubling almost certainly did.