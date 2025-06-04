Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Government and Policy
Updated:

DGCA finds multiple violations during inspections of passenger and cargo flights of Turkish Airlines, directed to ensure full compliance with regulations

The Safety Oversight and Ramp (SOFA/RAMP) inspections were carried out at Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru from 29 May 2025 to 2 June 2025.

OpIndia Staff

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conducted inspections of passenger and freight flights of Turkish Airlines, and found multiple safety violations. A statement issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that the Safety Oversight and Ramp (SOFA/RAMP) inspections were carried out at Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru from 29 May 2025 to 2 June 2025.

The inspections were carried out to ensure compliance with both international and national safety regulations, in accordance with Article 16 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation (ICAO).

The inspections found that the marshaller handling ground operations at Bengaluru airport lacked proper authorization and a valid competency card for marshalling functions.

In another violation, during the arrival of the aircraft at the airports, Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME) was unavailable. The arrival procedure was carried out by a technician instead. M/s Airworks is the authorized engineering service provider for Turkish Airlines.

During cargo inspections, it was found that the cargo contained Dangerous Goods for which permission is required from DGCA for carriage of Explosives to/from over India. This was not found to be attached, nor it was mentioned in the Dangerous Goods Declaration mentioned.

No Service Level Agreement (SLA) was in place between Turkish Airlines and its Ground Handling Agent (GHA). Equipment such as ladders, step ladders, trolleys, and Ground Power Units (GPUs) lacked proper accountability and monitoring at Hyderabad and Bengaluru, where Globe Ground India was providing ground services without formal handover from Celebi.

DGCA has directed the Turkish Airlines to address these findings promptly and ensure full compliance with ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices as well as DGCA regulations. The authority added that further follow-up inspections will be conducted as necessary to ensure continuous safety oversight.

