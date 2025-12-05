The life of Pakistani Hindu activist Shiva Kachhi has been in danger ever since a notorious Islamist outfit, Pir Sarhindi, falsely accused him of being anti-Islam and an ‘Indian agent’ working against the interests of the Pakistani State.

The matter came to light on Tuesday (2nd December) after Shiva took to X (formerly Twitter) to narrate his ordeal.

“My life is in danger. Those involved in forcibly converting Hindu girls — the Sarhindi group — are falsely accusing me of being anti-Islam and anti-state. They want to have me killed just like Dr. Shahnawaz Kumbhar,” he stated.

“My only ‘crime’ is that I raise my voice for Sindhi Hindu girls. I have supported them and have already reunited dozens of abducted girls — who were forcibly converted after abduction — with their families,” the Hindu activist pointed out.

While seeking help from the State and law enforcement authorities, he further added, “We have always protested, at both the national and international level, against the increasing incidents of abduction and forced religious conversion of underage girls.”

Shiva Kachhi runs an NGO by the name of ‘Darawer Ittehad Pakistan’, which works for the interests and rights of minorities in Sindh province of Pakistan. He boasts of 17k followers on X (formerly Twitter).

Pakistani Hindu activist speaks to OpIndia

After learning about the matter, OpIndia reached out to the Hindu activist. Shiva Kachhi agreed to speak to us over a telephonic call.

“I have been working to stop the forced conversion of minor Hindu girls since 2018. I have recovered many victims, ensured their return to Faith (ghar wapsi) and handed them over to their parents safely,” he told OpIndia.

“As such, notorious groups involved in the business of forced conversion have time and again labelled me as ‘anti-islam’ and ‘anti-Pakistan.’ This has happened to me multiple times over the course of the last 7 years,” he further added.

On being asked about the severity of the situation, Shiva Kachhi informed, “The situation is different this time. There are two large outfits involved in forced conversion and marriages of minor girls in Sindh. One is run by Miya Mithu and another by this Pir Sarhindi group.”

“About 2 weeks ago, an underage Hindu girl named Sonia was abducted, forcibly converted to Islam and married off to a Muslim man. I helped register a case against Pir Ajaz Sarhindi, who conducted the nikkah of the child. Ever since then, the Pir Sarhindi group has been hounding me,” the Hindu activist stated.

He pointed out that one of the men running this outfit, Pir Umar Jan Sarhindi, is an accused in the murder of Shahnawaz Kumbhar. For the unversed, Shahnawaz was a doctor in Sindh who was killed over allegations of blasphemy in September 2024.

Shiva Kachhi now fears for his safety and security as the ‘Pir Sarhindi’ group is more influential and dangerous than the ones he has confronted to date. He is now being falsely labelled as ‘anti-Islam’ for objecting to the forced conversion of minor Hindu girls to Islam.

“The truth is that I have never made any comments against Islam or other Faiths,” the activist stated.

Given that he is a Hindu by Faith, the activist is also being smeared as ‘anti-Pakistani working for Indian interests.’

Shiva Kachhi has filed a complaint with the police regarding the threats issued agaisnt him by the Pir Sarhindi group and its members Pir Shah Jahan Sarhindi and Pir Ayyub Jan Sarhindi.