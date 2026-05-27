A health alert was triggered in Bengaluru, Karnataka, after a woman, who travelled through from an Ebola-affected region, developed mild symptoms, including body ache. The 28-year-old woman was shifted from a hotel to the State-run Epidemic Diseases Hospital on Tuesday (May 26, 2026). However, in a major relief, her tests for Ebola infection have turned out to be negative.

As per reports, the woman had landed at Kempegowda International Airport on May 23, 2026, after travelling from Uganda through Ahmedabad. She went through the screening at the airport but displayed no symptoms at that time. However, the health authorities continued to monitor her as she had a travel history in an Ebola-affected region.

Her samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for testing. Pending her test results, the woman was placed in isolation as a precautionary measure. With her test results coming out negative, the number of Ebola cases in India remains zero. Bengaluru District Surgeon and Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Anil Kumar Banagar, said that a repeat test will be conducted after 48 hours of observation as an additional precautionary measure. She will be discharged only after testing negative twice.

India prepares to deal with the Ebola outbreak

The World Health Organisation has declared the Ebola outbreak in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo as a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” (PHEIC). The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has also designated the outbreak as a “Public Health Emergency of Continental Security” (PHECS). Responding to the global health situation, the Union Health Ministry has asked all States and Union Territories to boost surveillance, hospital preparedness, and rapid response systems to handle suspected Ebola cases. “The Government of India is closely monitoring the evolving Ebola Virus Disease situation in view of recent outbreaks reported in parts of Africa,” the ministry said in a statement.

The government issued an advisory advising all citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan, where more than 220 suspected deaths due to Ebola have been reported. The authorities have advised returning from Ebola-affected countries to monitor their health and self-observe for 21 days. Besides, Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) have been formed for surveillance and contact monitoring activities.

To assess India’s readiness amid the Ebola outbreak, Union Health Minister JP Nadda held a high-level review meeting with senior officials. During the meeting, Nadda directed the authorities to ensure that Ebola screening arrangements at all airports, seaports and land border crossings are “fully vigilant and robust”.

The Union Minister directed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to remain prepared for “tracking, testing, and surveillance” in case of any suspected infections. Following the review meeting chaired by Nadda, the Union Health Secretary chaired a joint review meeting involving multiple ministries and concerned agencies to strengthen coordination and response mechanisms.

In Bengaluru, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases has been identified as the isolation centre, while Epidemic Diseases Hospital, where the woman was admitted, has been designated as the quarantine and treatment facility.

What is the Ebola virus, and how does it spread?

Ebola is a rare but deadly disease caused by a group of viruses belonging to the genus Orthoebolavirus. Six species from the Orthoebolavirus group have been identified, and three of them, namely, the Ebola virus, the Sudan virus and the Bundibugyo virus, are known to have caused the large Ebola outbreaks. According to the WHO, the fatality rate in Ebola disease cases is 50%. During the past Ebola outbreaks, the fatality rates varied from 25–90%.

The first occurrence of Ebola disease was reported in 1976 in two simultaneous outbreaks. One outbreak was caused by the Sudan virus in Nzara (now South Sudan), and the other outbreak was caused by the Ebola virus in Yambuku village (now the Democratic Republic of the Congo). Multiple outbreaks of the virus have since been reported in Central and West Africa, with the largest outbreaks happening in 2014 and 2016 in Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, resulting in over 11,000 deaths.

The disease affects humans and some animals, such as fruit bats, and its outbreaks have largely been reported in Africa. The transmission of the virus into humans happens when they eat or come in contact with an animal carrying the virus. It does not spread through the air and only spreads through direct contact with the body fluids of the infected animal or human. This puts healthcare givers and family members of infected people at higher risk of catching the infection in the absence of protective equipment. A person who has not yet developed the symptoms cannot transmit the disease. However, he will remain infectious as long as the virus is present in his blood.

What are its symptoms?

The incubation period, from the infection to the onset of symptoms, ranges from 2 to 21 days. The symptoms can be sudden, and include fever, fatigue, malaise, muscle pain, headache and sore throat. These are followed by vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, rash, and symptoms of impaired kidney and liver functions. In some cases, internal bleeding can also occur, but that is rare.

The disease impacts the central nervous system in humans, which can result in confusion, irritability and aggression. The chances of survival can be increased through early intensive supportive care, through rehydration and the treatment of symptoms.

Why the current Ebola outbreak is more lethal

The current Ebola outbreak in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo is more dangerous as it is caused by the virus for which no vaccine has yet been developed. The rare Bundibugyo species of Ebola is behind the present outbreak, and no vaccine currently exists for it. The virus is named after a district in Uganda where it was first detected. Previously, the virus caused two outbreaks: one in 2007 and the other in 2012. According to a study, Bundibugyo killed one-third of those infected, which sounds alarming, but is less deadly when compared to the more common Zaire and Sudan species, whose fatality rates were recorded at 66.6% and 48.5%, respectively.