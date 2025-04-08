Jobs@opindia
OpIndia currently has openings in news writing, research work, multimedia production, and allied fields. Detailed information about respective positions and how to apply are given below.
Nature of employment: All positions are based on a full-time exclusive basis. If you are looking for a part-time or freelance work, please don’t apply for the time being. You can keep checking this space for any updates.
Location details: All positions listed below require working from an office in Delhi i.e. no work from home or remote work would be allowed. Please check back later for any future opportunity if you are not in Delhi-NCR or can’t relocate.
Eligibility criteria: We expect candidates, including even those working in ‘technical’ roles, to be ideologically aligned. No other bar on caste, gender, etc. exists. Other educational and professional criteria are mentioned under each open position.
Salary range: There is only ‘minimum salary’ indicated below for every open position, but that shouldn’t be seen as limiting. Final offer will be marked to industry standards and it could be substantially higher, which is rewarding to your skills, enthusiasm and past work, where relevant.
Click on the names of currently available positions below to read details of job requirements and eligibility criteria. If you qualify for the post, apply by sending an email to jobsopindia.com, not later than 15 April 2025, with the following details:
Note: Please follow the instructions fully. Any incomplete application or application that doesn’t follow the given instructions would not be considered for further rounds of selection process.
Click on the position names to know more
Work Experience: 0-5 years
Desired skill set: Proficiency in English or Hindi. Bilingual would be given preference. Proficiency in a third non-Hindi language would be a bonus. Should have adequate language skills. The writer would be expected to write news reports based on secondary sources, original reports based on primary sources, opinion pieces and analysis’ and research reports.
Minimum Salary: Rs 30,000 (please refer to ‘Salary range’ in the note on top of this page)
Work Experience: 0-5 years
Desired skill set: Proficiency in English or Hindi. Bilingual would be given preference. Proficiency in a third non-Hindi language would be a bonus.
Minimum Salary: Rs 30,000 (please refer to ‘Salary range’ in the note on top of this page)
Work experience: 0-2 years
Desired skill set: Proficiency in English or Hindi. Bilingual would be given preference. Proficiency in a third non-Hindi language would be a bonus. Ability to gather information from publicly available sources, make sense of complex and voluminous information and draw conclusions based on available data.
Job profile: A research assistant would be expected to find data, historical and contemporary on a given subject, analyse and interpret the data, document the findings and write a report on the research. These reports could be standard news report cum long form articles. The research would focus on a host of subjects like law, policy, economics, human rights, internal and external security, politics, history and indology. Research assistants are not expected to have expertise on any particular subject, especially if they are freshers, however, the candidate must have an interest in such subjects, overall awareness of current events and a keen interest to learn.
Minimum Salary: Rs 30,000 (please refer to ‘Salary range’ in the note on top of this page)
Work Experience: Minimum 2 years
Desired skill set: Proficiency in English or Hindi. Bilingual would be given preference. Proficiency in a third non-Hindi language would be a bonus. Ability to gather information from publicly available sources, make sense of complex and voluminous information and draw conclusions based on available data. Editing research papers, participating in setting the content calendar and leading a team of researchers.
Job Profile: A research associate would be expected to assign research subjects, lead research assistants. The associate would be a part of discussing and deciding the editorial agenda, guide the research associates in implementing the editorial agenda. Further, the associate would also be expected to edit the research reports by the assistants and ensure implementation of the editorial calendar and write research reports himself when the subject demands.
Subject matter expertise/interest:
Minimum Salary: Rs 45,000 (please refer to ‘Salary range’ in the note on top of this page)
Work Experience: 0-5 years
Desired skill set: Proficiency in English or Hindi. Bilingual would be given preference. Proficiency in a third non-Hindi language would be a bonus. Should know or have proficiency in Adobe Premium Pro, Apple Final Cut Pro (Mac users), Multi-cam editing, Adobe after effects, Sound editing and audio mixing, Abode photoshop. Basic knowledge of AI tools would be an added bonus.
Minimum Salary: Rs 30,000 (please refer to ‘Salary range’ in the note on top of this page)
Work Experience: 0-5 years
Desired skill set: Proficiency in English or Hindi. Bilingual would be given preference. Proficiency in a third non-Hindi language would be a bonus. Should know or have proficiency in YouTube thumbnail designing, Instagram posts and reels, Adobe Photoshop.
Minimum Salary: Rs 30,000 (please refer to ‘Salary range’ in the note on top of this page)
Work Experience: 0-5 years
Desired skill set: Proficiency in English or Hindi. Bilingual would be given preference. Proficiency in a third non-Hindi language would be a bonus. Should know or have proficiency in framing and composition, studio light equipment knowledge, basics of cinematography, multi-cam setup knowledge, data backup and file management.
Minimum Salary: Rs 30,000 (please refer to ‘Salary range’ in the note on top of this page)
Work Experience: 0-5 years
Desired skill set: Proficiency in English or Hindi. Bilingual would be given preference. Proficiency in a third non-Hindi language would be a bonus.
Minimum Salary: Rs 30,000 (please refer to ‘Salary range’ in the note on top of this page)