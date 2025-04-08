Read before you proceed

Nature of employment: All positions are based on a full-time exclusive basis. If you are looking for a part-time or freelance work, please don’t apply for the time being. You can keep checking this space for any updates.

Location details: All positions listed below require working from an office in Delhi i.e. no work from home or remote work would be allowed. Please check back later for any future opportunity if you are not in Delhi-NCR or can’t relocate.

Eligibility criteria: We expect candidates, including even those working in ‘technical’ roles, to be ideologically aligned. No other bar on caste, gender, etc. exists. Other educational and professional criteria are mentioned under each open position.

Salary range: There is only ‘minimum salary’ indicated below for every open position, but that shouldn’t be seen as limiting. Final offer will be marked to industry standards and it could be substantially higher, which is rewarding to your skills, enthusiasm and past work, where relevant.