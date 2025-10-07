18 dead, several feared trapped as massive landslide buries bus in Himachal’s Bilaspur

At least 18 people lost their lives and three were miraculously rescued after a private bus was buried under tons of debris following a massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district on Tuesday evening.

The ill-fated bus, carrying around 30 to 35 passengers, was travelling from Rohtak in Haryana to Ghumarwin near Bilaspur when heavy rains loosened the hillside, causing an entire slope to collapse and engulf the vehicle near Bhallu Bridge in the Bhalughat area of the Jhandutta assembly segment.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep anguish over the tragedy, calling it “heart-wrenching” and directed officials to carry out rescue operations on a war footing.

“Extremely pained to learn that a private bus got caught in a massive landslide in Bilaspur. Initial reports indicate several casualties, and there are fears that many more might still be trapped,” Sukhu wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He added that all available resources have been deployed for the rescue and that he is personally monitoring the situation in coordination with the local administration.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as terrifying — “the entire mountain came crashing down in seconds,” a police official told PTI, adding that chances of finding more survivors remain slim.

Rescue teams, including NDRF, SDRF, and local volunteers, continued to dig through the mud and boulders late into the night amid heavy rainfall and treacherous terrain.