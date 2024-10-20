Two civilians, both from outside Kashmir, were killed in a terror attack in Gagangir in Ganderbal district in central Kashmir on Sunday evening. Three or probably more others were injured after terrorists opened fire on migrant workers, officials said.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the killings. The attack took place near APCO camp, near a campsite of under-construction Z-Morh tunnel.

The terrorists opened fire on camp housing workers of a private company working on the tunnel at Gund area in Ganderbal. Police and military forces rushed to the area immediately after the attack.

⚠️ Terrorists open fired on civilians in the Gagangier area of Sonmarg, #Kashmir. Security Forces have been rushed to the area.

02 civilians were reportedly killed.

Area Cordoned off.

Search Ops launched.

Further Updates shall follow.#Gagangir #Sonamarg https://t.co/2NGHPFm5s3 pic.twitter.com/XoWG1ej5lY — Subcontinental Defender 🛃 (@Anti_Separatist) October 20, 2024

Kashmir zone police tweeted that the area has been cordoned off after the attack. Newly elected CM Omar Abdullah strongly condemned the attack in a post on X. He said that the workers were working on a key infrastructure project in the area.

Very sad news of a dastardly & cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed & 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 20, 2024

He added that the casualty figure from the Gagangir attack is not final as there are a number of injured labourers, both local & non-local. “Praying that the injured make a full recovery as the more seriously injured are being referred to SKIMS, Srinagar,” he tweeted.

Apco Infratech is building the Z-Morh Tunnel in Gagangir area of Ganderbal. It is a 6.5 kilometre tunnel that connects Gagangeer to Shitkadi.