Kashmir: Terrorists open fire on civilians working at tunnel construction project in Gagangir, 2 non-locals killed and several injured

Two civilians, both from outside Kashmir, were killed in a terror attack in Gagangir in Ganderbal district in central Kashmir on Sunday evening. Three or probably more others were injured after terrorists opened fire on migrant workers, officials said.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the killings. The attack took place near APCO camp, near a campsite of under-construction Z-Morh tunnel. 

The terrorists opened fire on camp housing workers of a private company working on the tunnel at Gund area in Ganderbal. Police and military forces rushed to the area immediately after the attack.

Kashmir zone police tweeted that the area has been cordoned off after the attack. Newly elected CM Omar Abdullah strongly condemned the attack in a post on X. He said that the workers were working on a key infrastructure project in the area.

He added that the casualty figure from the Gagangir attack is not final as there are a number of injured labourers, both local & non-local. “Praying that the injured make a full recovery as the more seriously injured are being referred to SKIMS, Srinagar,” he tweeted.

Apco Infratech is building the Z-Morh Tunnel in Gagangir area of Ganderbal. It is a 6.5 kilometre tunnel that connects Gagangeer to Shitkadi.

