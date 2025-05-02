23-year-old teacher elopes with 13-year-old student, claims upon arrest: “I am 5 months pregnant, he’s the father’

In a shocking case from Surat, Gujarat, a 23-year-old tuition teacher fled with her 13-year-old student, sparking a multi-state manhunt. Four days later, on the morning of Wednesday, April 30, 2025, police intercepted the pair near the Rajasthan border. During questioning, the teacher made a startling confession—she is five months pregnant, and the teenager is the father of her unborn child. The boy also admitted to having a relationship with her.

According to police, both the teacher and the boy had been scolded by their respective families, which allegedly led to their impulsive decision to run away. They had known each other for two to three years and lived in the same locality.

The boy had been reported missing since April 25, 2025. CCTV footage later revealed him leaving with the teacher. The duo traveled to Delhi, Vrindavan, and Jaipur before being caught on a bus returning to Gujarat—approximately 390 kilometers from Surat.

Authorities are currently verifying the minor’s exact age and delving deeper into the nature of their relationship. The boy’s father has filed a kidnapping case against the teacher.