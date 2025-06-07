25-year-old man arrested for giving death threat to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

On Thursday, June 5, Ghaziabad Police Control Room (PCR) received a call in which a death threat was given to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. After the call, the number was switched off. Now, Police has arrested the caller who issued the threat to the Chief Minister.

The caller turned out to be a 25-year-old man going by the name of Shlok Tripathi, though Police said that he changes his identity frequently so this may not be his real name. Tripathi was arrested after a joint operation of Delhi Police and Ghaziabad Police.

As per the initial investigation, Shlok Tripathi made the call while he was drunk and after having an argument with his wife.

Shlok Tripathi has previously worked in the Ghaziabad court, and is currently pursuing an LLB degree in Meerut. According to police sources, he married in 2020, but his wife had been living separately from him in Narela, Delhi.