26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana sent to 12-day NIA custody

26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur was recently extradited to India from USA. Rana was sent to 18-days NIA custody upon his return to India. After the expiry of his NIA custody, Tahawwur Rana was produced before the NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh.

The NIA Judge approved NIA’s request to extend the custody of Rana by 12 more days. During the arguments, the NIA said Rana’s custody was required to piece together the full scope of the conspiracy, and submitted that he was required to be taken to various locations for retracing the events that took place 17 years ago.

NIA was earlier directed by the Court to conduct his medical every day and let him meet his lawyer every alternate day.

Tahawwur Rana was one of the key conspirators of 26/11 terror attacks that rocked Mumbai in 2008.