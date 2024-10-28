3 terrorists killed in an encounter with Army in Akhnoor area of Jammu

On Monday, October 28, 3 terrorists were killed by the Indian Army in an encounter in the Akhnoor area of Jammu. The encounter broke out when terrorists targeted an Indian Army vehicle. The terrorists attacked the vehicle around 7 AM in the Jogwan area of Akhnoor.

Following their attack, a massive manhunt was launched for the terrorists. During the search operation, contact was established with the hiding terrorists. leading to a fierce gun fight. In the encounter, 3 of the terrorists were shot dead by the Army.

The operation is still underway as the search for other terrorists continue.