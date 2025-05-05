A bloodcurdling case of gang rape and murder has emerged from Srinagar’s Brain Nishat, involving a 45-year-old Bakarwal woman. The accused subjected the woman to brutal assault before mercilessly killing her.

Police have arrested four suspects: Suhail Bashir Bhat, Adil Ali Bhat, Firdous Ahmed Rather, and Suhail Afzal Bhat.

Reports suggest the incident occurred while the woman was alone in her tent, with her family having gone out with their livestock. Hearing her screams, locals rushed to the scene, but the accused had already fled. The woman was found bloodied, with her clothes torn, and was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead by doctors.

Srinagar Police has taken cognizance of a reported incident of sexual assualt of a woman near Water Works Road, Nishat, who sustained grievous injuries and was later declared brought dead at the hospital.

FIR under relevant sections of law stands registered in PS Nishat and… — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) May 4, 2025

The police have filed an FIR and conducted a post-mortem. In protest against this gruesome crime, a strike and demonstrations took place in the area. People are demanding severe punishment for the accused.