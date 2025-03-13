A woman can marry 10 men in North India: DMK Minister in Tamil Nadu Durai Murugan

Amidst the ongoing one way outrage from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) about ‘imposition’ of Hindi language, one of their ministers, Durai Murugan, has said that a woman can marry as many as 10 people in the North of India.

While nobody from North of India is commenting on it, DMK Ministers like Durai Murugan are saying that there is a culture in North of India to have multiple partners.

“In our culture, a man marries only one woman. However, in North India, a woman can have multiple husbands – sometimes five or even ten. Similarly, five men can marry one woman. This is their tradition. If one leaves, another takes their place,” Murugan said as per a News18 report.

The DMK Minister said that North Indian traditions, unlike Tamil customs, endorse polygamy and polyarchy.