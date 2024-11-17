AAP MP Sanjay Singh blames BJP for AAP leader Kailash Gehlot resigning from the party

On Sunday, November 17, Aam Aadmi Party leader and a minister in Delhi Government, Kailash Gehlot resigned from the party. In his resignation letter, Gehlot highlighted that Aam Aadmi Party has failed to fulfill its promises made to people and has been involved in embarrassing controversies.

Now, bizarrely, Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has blamed BJP for Gehlot’s resignation. Sanjay Singh, who has spent time in Tihar Jail for his role in Delhi Liquor Scam before coming out on bail, said, “Kailash Gehlot’s resignation is a part of BJP’s dirty politics and conspiracy.”

Sanjay Singh further said that BJP created pressure on Gehlot to force him to resign from AAP. Notably, Singh didn’t address any of the issues raised by Kailash Gehlot in his resignation letter.