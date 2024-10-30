Actor Askshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore for initiative to feed monkeys in Ayodhya

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 1 crore for an initiative that will feed thousands of monkeys living in and around Ayodhya at marked safe spots. As per reports, the actor has donated Rs 1 crore to the Anjaneya Sewa Trust under the guidance of Jagatguru Swami Raghavacharya Ji Maharaj. The van specially made for this purpose features the names of Akshay Kumar’s late parents, and his father-in-law, late actor Rajesh Khanna.

Hundreds of monkeys live in and around Ayodhya, one of the holiest of Hindu pilgrimage sites thronged by thousands of devotees every day. An estimate says there are around 1200 monkeys. Since Hindus associate monkeys with Lord Ram’s Vanar Sena and his beloved devotee Lord Hanuman, pilgrims often offer food to monkeys. The initiative by Anjaneya Sewa Trust plans to ensure that the monkeys are given nutritious food every day without causing any problems to locals and visiting devotees in crowded areas.