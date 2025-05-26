Actor Dino Morea questioned by Mumbai Police in Rs 65-crore Mithi river scam

According to news reports, Bollywood actor Dino Morea has been questioned in Rs 65-crore Mithi rover scam. Reportedly, Dino Morea appeared at the Economic Offences Wing office on Monday, May 26 for questioning.

The 65-crore scam is related to the purchase and sale of sludge pushers and dredging machines used by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation in cleaning the Mithi River in Mumbai. Ketan Kadam and Jai Joshi are the two main accused in the case, they allegedly overcharged for the machines deployed to clean the river.

Morea’s name had come up during the investigation over his alleged links to one of the main accused in the scam, as per the Free Press Journal report. He was summoned for questioning over his phone calls with the alleged accused.