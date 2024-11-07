After multiple threats received by Salman Khan, now Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has received a threat. A person named Faizan Khan made the threat on a phone call. A case has been registered at the Bandra Police Station in the case.

Faizan Khan demanded a huge ransom from Shah Rukh Khan, threatening to kill him if the payment is not made. The call was made to the Bandra Police Station’s landline on November 5.

As per reports, the call was traced to Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, and the caller has been identified as Faizan Khan. After this, a Mumbai Police team has been sent to Raipur, and they are coordinating with Raipur police to nab the caller.

Mumbai | Case registered against an unidentified person at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai for allegedly giving a threat to actor Shah Rukh Khan. Offence u/s 308(4), 351(3)(4) BNS registered. Details awaited.



An FIR has been registered under sections 308(4) (intentionally puting any person in fear of any injury) and 351(3)(4) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS by the Bandra Police. Further details in the matter is awaited.