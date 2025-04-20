Advocate Anas Tanveer, one of the counsels for a petitioner against the Waqf Amendment Act in the Supreme Court, has sought contempt of court proceedings against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over comments on the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India. The advocate has written a letter to the Attorney General requesting consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Dubey.

Anas Tanveer claimed that Dubey’s remarks are “deeply derogatory and dangerously provocative”. He wrote in the letter to the AG, “I am writing this letter under Section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, read with Rule 3(c) of the Rules to Regulate Proceedings for Contempt of the Supreme Court, 1975, to humbly seek your kind consent for initiating criminal contempt proceedings against Shri Nishikant Dubey, Hon’ble Member of Lok Sabha from Godda parliamentary constituency in Jharkhand, for statements made by him in public that are grossly scandalous, misleading, and aimed at lowering the dignity and authority of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India.”

Nishikant Dubey yesterday slammed the Supreme Court yesterday for setting a time for taking decision by the President of India, and alleged that CJI Sanjiv Khanna is responsible for communal clashes in the country. He had said that the parliament should be shut down if the Supreme Court makes laws.

The Godda MP also accused the Apex Court of transgressing the limits of its Constitutional power in striking down the laws passed by the Parliament. Using strong words to criticise the Apex Court, Dubey alleged that the Supreme Court is driving the country towards a state of anarchy.

BJP leadership today issues statements distancing the party from Dubey’s outburst against the judiciary. BJP National President Jagata Prakash Nadda issued a statement on Saturday (19th April) clarifying that the remarks made by the MP were his personal opinions and the BJP does not concur with them.