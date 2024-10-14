After Air India, now IndiGo Mumbai-Muscat flight gets bomb threat

On Monday, October 15, an Indigo flight flying from Mumbai to Muscat got a bomb threat just minutes before take-off. As per protocol, the aircraft was taken to an isolated bay and security checks are currently being conducted.

In a statement, IndiGo Airlines said, “IndiGo flight 6E 1275 operating from Mumbai to Muscat had received a bomb threat. As per protocol, the aircraft was taken to a isolated bay, and following the standard operating procedure, mandatory security checks were promptly initiated.”

Earlier in the day, an Air India flight, plying between Mumbai and New York, was forced to make an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport after receiving a bomb threat. Passengers and crew members onboard the flight were quickly evacuated. The authorities are now inspecting the aircraft.