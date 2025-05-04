Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday at the PM’s official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. The meeting reportedly lasted for about 40 minutes.

#WATCH | Delhi: Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal, Amar Preet Singh leaves from 7 LKM, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. pic.twitter.com/lvpnfIOvpD — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2025

The meeting with Air Chief Marshal comes a day after the Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi met with PM Modi on Saturday at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence in the national capital.

The meeting between the Air Force Chief and Prime Minister Modi took place days after the Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting, which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and three service chiefs. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present at the meeting.

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) was held a day after the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed.

The government has affirmed India’s national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism. It has said that the terrorists responsible for the attack and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment.

The government has given armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India’s response. In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out.

It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

The government has announced a series of measures, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism.