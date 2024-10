Air India’s Sharjah-bound flight has landed safely after hovering over the Trichy airport for over 2 hours due to a hydraulics failure issue.

With 141 passengers on board, the flight that took off from Trichy at 5:45 pm started facing issues with its landing gear. The flight hovered over the Trichy airport to burn off fuel for a potential belly landing, with 18 fire engines and 20 ambulances on standby.