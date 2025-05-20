US: Indian entrepreneur stabbed to death without provocation in public bus, police arrest attacker

On 14th May this year, a 30-year-old Indian entrepreneur living in Austin city in Texas State of US was stabbed to death in a public bus. The deceased was identified as Akshay Kumar Gupta.

Gupta, who co-founded ASG Research LLC in June 2024, was travelling via a CapMetro bus. A co-passenger named Deepak Kandel (31), seated next to Akshay, stabbed him in the neck without any provocation.

Kandel walked out of the bus calmly after it came to a halt. The police were called in but the victim could not be saved despite undertaking all life-saving measures. Akshay Kumar Gupta was declared dead at 7:30 pm on 14th May.

The Austin Police Department was able to apprehend the attacker, Deepak Kandel, shortly thereafter. The accused confessed to his crime and said that he stabbed the victim due to his resemblance to his uncle.

Deepak Kandel was charged with 1st Degree Murder and he was sent to Travis County Jail. The case is being investigated as a homicide.