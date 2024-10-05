Amethi murder case: Main accused tries to escape after snatching police official’s pistol, shot in the leg

Chandan Verma, the main accused in the Amethi murder case, in which 4 members of a family were shot dead, was injured in a police shootout. During his interrogation, Chandan tried to escape after snatching a police official’s pistol.

Earlier, on Thursday, a family of 4, 35-year-old school teacher, Sunil, his wife Poonam (32), their daughter Drishti (6), and their one-year-old daughter were shot dead by a group of men after entering their home.

Investigating officials had found a connection to Chandan, as Poonam had previously filed a case against him in Rae Bareli. Chandan’s WhatsApp status also had him talking about murder of 5 people. Subsequently, Police brought him in for questioning. However, he tried to escape and was shot in the leg.