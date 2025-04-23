Anantnag Police announces a cash reward of Rs 20 lakhs for intel on Pahalgam terrorists

In a decisive push to bring the perpetrators of the deadly Pahalgam terror strike to justice, the Anantnag Police have announced a cash reward of ₹20 lakh for any credible information leading to the neutralisation of the terrorists behind the attack.

The brutal assault, which unfolded on Tuesday, claimed 26 innocent lives and left 20 others grievously injured, sending shockwaves across the nation and drawing condemnation from every corner.

As the nation grapples with the horror of the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-stakes meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday. Flanked by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Home Minister Amit Shah, the CCS focused on the evolving security dynamics in Jammu and Kashmir and deliberated on immediate and long-term countermeasures.

But even as top brass plotted the next moves in Delhi, the Valley remained on edge.

In a swift and resolute response, the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district on Wednesday, neutralising two terrorists. According to the Chinar Corps, a group of two to three militants attempted to breach Indian defences through the Uri Nala area in North Kashmir’s Sarjeevan sector, just hours after the Pahalgam carnage.

Adding to the turmoil, another gunfight erupted in Kulgam’s Tangmarg area, where security forces engaged terrorists following a tip-off. A cordon and search operation turned into a fierce encounter after terrorists opened fire. So far, no casualties have been reported, and the operation remains active.

With back-to-back encounters and an emboldened terror threat, the message from both the government and security forces is clear: There will be no safe haven for those who seek to destabilise peace.