Artificial Intelligence helped Indian Army neutralise terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor

A day after the encounter with terrorists, Indian Army revealed that Artificial Intelligence helped them neutralise the terrorists in Akhnoor area of Jammu. Notably, 3 terrorists were killed by Indian Army in Akhnoor after they attacked an Army vehicle on Monday, October 28, morning.

In a briefing, Major General Sameer Shrivastava, GoC 10 Infantry Division said, “We have used unmanned vehicle, artificial intelligence that gave us a quick and successful result… We lost one Army Dog – he was ahead when we were doing search operations, and militants fired upon the Dog. It’s due to his sacrifice, many of the lives could be saved.”

He further said, “We had used that kind of vehicle because the area was tough – with a gradient of 30 degrees and dense forest – we used those vehicles after locating militants to reach there.”