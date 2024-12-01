AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday that his party will contest Delhi assembly elections alone and there will be no alliance with Congress. “AAP will have no alliance for assembly polls in Delhi,” Kejriwal said in response to a query at a press conference.

AAP and Congress are part of the nationwide opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. and fought Lok Sabha elections together in Delhi. Both the parties failed to win any seat in Delhi, with BJP retaining all seven seats.

During the Lok Sabha polls, AAP had made it clear that the alliance was limited for the general elections only.

The announcement by Arvind Kejriwal comes after Congress also announced a similar decision to not ally with AAP for the Delhi polls. On Friday, Congress chief Devender Yadav said that the party would go solo in the Delhi assembly polls and ruled out any possibility of an alliance with Aam Aadmi Party.

“A decision on going solo was taken after the Lok Sabha results and the official position of the party is even now very clear that we will fight on all 70 seats by ourselves and there will be no alliance,” Devender Yadav said.