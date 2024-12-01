Assam police nab 5 Bangladeshis while trying to enter India illegally

The Assam police have apprehended 5 Bangladeshi nationals while trying to enter illegally. The accused were stopped near the international border.

The development was confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The 5 infiltrators were identified as Md Noor Islam, Md Imran, Yasmin Akhtar, Ishmo Tara Akhtar and Md Babul Hussain.

5 more illegal infiltrators apprehended near the International border!



Maintaining their high state of alert, @assampolice nabbed 5 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators and pushed them across.



🇧🇩Md Noor Islam

🇧🇩Md Imran

🇧🇩Yasmin Akhtar

🇧🇩Ishmo Tara Akhtar

🇧🇩Md Babul Hussain pic.twitter.com/HA6eB7U0ZS — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 1, 2024

“Maintaining their high state of alert, Assam Police nabbed 5 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators and pushed them across,” Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasised.