On 31st March, in a major renaming initiative aligning with public sentiment, the Uttarakhand government changed the names of several places across Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the changes on social media. The development underlines a push to shed remnants of Mughal-era nomenclature and honour historical figures revered by a large section of the public.

हरिद्वार जनपद का औरंगज़ेबपुर अब शिवाजी नगर के नाम से जाना जाएगा…



जनभावनाओं के अनुरूप हरिद्वार, देहरादून, नैनीताल और उद्धम सिंह नगर जनपदों में स्थित विभिन्न स्थानों के नाम परिवर्तित किए गए हैं। pic.twitter.com/4Vp5pEocmI — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) March 31, 2025

Aurangzebpur in Haridwar will now be known as Shivaji Nagar, and Mohammadpur Jat has been renamed Mohanpur Jat. Other significant changes in Haridwar include Gajiwali becoming Arya Nagar, Chandpur as Jyotiba Phule Nagar, and Akbarpur Fazalpur renamed Vijaynagar. In Roorkee, Asafnagar is now Devnarayan Nagar and Salempur Rajputana becomes Sursen Nagar. In Dehradun district, Miyanwala is now Ramjiwala, Pirwala becomes Kesari Nagar, and Abdullahpur is renamed Dakshnagar. Chandpur Khurd is now Prithviraj Nagar. Nainital district’s Nawabi Road is now Atal Marg, and the road from Panchakki to ITI is renamed Guru Golwalkar Marg. Udham Singh Nagar’s Sultanpur Patti Nagar Panchayat will now be called Kaushalya Puri.