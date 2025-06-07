Baba Siddique murder case conspirator Zeeshan Akhtar arrested in Canada, fled abroad with the help of Pakistani don Shahzad

Zeeshan Akhtar alias Jassi Purewal, the main conspirator in the murder case of NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Baba Siddique in Maharashtra, has been arrested by Surrey Police of Canada. However, Mumbai Police has not confirmed it yet. It has not been confirmed on which charge Zeeshan Akhtar has been arrested.

Earlier, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang had taken the responsibility of killing Baba Siddique. The Bishnoi gang had claimed that Siddique was close to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, so he was killed.

Zeeshan Akhtar alias Jassi’s name was among those questioned by Mumbai Police in the murder case. Mumbai Police said on the basis of investigation that Zeeshan Akhtar was the real conspirator of the murder. Zeeshan also has 11 cases registered against him in India like murder, robbery and extortion.

Jassi was present when Baba Siddique was shot and after the murder, he fled abroad with the help of Pakistani don Shahzad Bhatti.