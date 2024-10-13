Baba Siddique murder: Two arrested accused sent to police custody till October 21

NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by 3 shooters on October 12. Police had quickly arrested 2 of the 3 accused. The arrested shooters were produced in Court and have been sent to police custody till October 21. The arrested accused are reportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The accused have been identified as Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap. Gurmail Singh is from Haryana while Kashyap is a resident of Uttar Pradesh. They fired 3 rounds at Baba Siddique, 2 of which hit Siddique.

NCP Baba Siddique was attacked outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Notably, NCP leader Baba Siddique had received a threat to his life 15 days ago, after which his security was beefed up to the Y category.