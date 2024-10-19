Baba Siddique’s son’s photo found in accused’s phone, sent via Snapchat

NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai on October 12. Now it has come to light that one of the accused had a photo of Baba Siddique’s son as well in his phone.

Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan Siddique is a Congress MLA and represents the Vandre East constituency in Maharashtra Assembly. He is also the President of Mumbai Youth Congress.

Notably, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang has taken responsibility of the murder on social media, and added that they want to take revenge from Bollywood actor Salman Khan for the blackbuck murder case.

Salman Khan was quite close to Baba Siddique, and in fact, Baba Siddique brought Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan back together after their argument which lasted years.