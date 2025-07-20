Balrampur Islamic conversion: UP ATS arrests court peon Rajesh Upadhyay who handled legal cases of Jalaluddin and got FIRs registered against opponents

In the Balrampur illegal Islamic conversion case, the UP ATS has arrested another aide of kingpin Jalaluddin alias Changur Baba. Rajesh Upadhyay, who works as a peon in the district court, was arrested by the ATS on Saturday.

It is being reported that Rajesh used to manage the cases in the court on the instructions of Jalaluddin. Not just this, he also allegedly used to help in getting the orders of FIR issued from the court to implicate the conversion mafia’s opponents.

ATS also found that Rajesh Upadhyay’s wife Sangeeta was given a share in property in Pune by Jalaluddin, and she was earning from that property.

Upadhyay has been arrested under sections 121/417/420/153A IPC and sections 3/5(1)/5(2)/5(3)/8(1) of Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act-2021, a statement issued by the ATS said.

This arrest comes after the arrest of Sabroz and Shahabuddin, key aides of Jalaluddin on Saturday. They were actively running conversion campaigns for Jalaluddin and were allegedly involved in converting hundreds of people by misleading them.