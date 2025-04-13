Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant against British MP Tulip Siddiq, former PM Sheikh Hasina and others in land scam case

A court in Bangladesh on Sunday issued an arrest warrant against British MP Tulip Siddiq. The former Labour minister is the niece of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain issued arrest warrants against Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, British MP Tulip Rizwana Siddiq, and 50 others in a case of alleged illegal acquisition of land.

The court issued the order after considering three separate charge sheets filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). The commission has been investigating allegations that the former PM and others illegally received land from Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) by abusing political power.

As per the chargesheet, Hasina, in collusion with senior Rajuk officials, had allotted six plots to herself, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, daughter Saima Wazed Putul, Sister Sheikh Rehana, Rehana’s daughters Tulip Siddiq and Azmina Siddiq and son Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby.

Hasina, Rehana, Tulip, and 14 others were made accused in the first charge sheet. The rest of the people were named in two subsequent charge sheets filed in the case. The court has fixed April 27 to review reports on the execution of the arrest orders. The ACC said that none of the accused have secured bail from any court.

Md Akhtar Hossain, director general of the Anti-Corruption Commission, said that Tulip Siddiq will be treated as a fugitive and legal proceedings will continue against her if she fails to appear in court within the stipulated time.

Tulip Siddiq has denied wrongdoing on her part. Her lawyers said she had no knowledge of any warrant being issued, and described the claims against her as “politically motivated”. The lawyers said: “The ACC has made various allegations against Ms Siddiq through the media in the last few months. The allegations are completely false and have been dealt with in writing by Ms Siddiq’s lawyers.”

They also stated that the Bangladeshi Anti-Corruption Commission has not informed Siddiq or her lawyers about any allegations. “Ms Siddiq knows nothing about a hearing in Dhaka relating to her and she has no knowledge of any arrest warrant that is said to have been issued,” the lawyers stated.