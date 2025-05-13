Bangladesh: Former President Abdul Hamid escaped Bangladesh for Thailand at 3 AM

Bangladesh’s former President Mohammad Abdul Hamid escaped Bangladesh and boarded a Thai Airways flight from the Dhaka international airport at 3 AM, and left the country while Bangladeshis were in a deep sleep. Abdul Hamid’s move came as the interim government of Muhammad Yunus launched a crackdown on Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League Party.

As per reports, Hamid’s departure was so sudden that he was just wearing a lungi while leaving Bangladesh.

Hamid was an MP from Awami League before serving as the President for 2 terms while Sheikh Hasina was the Prime Minister.

A high-level probe has been constituted by Yunus government to find out how Hamid was allowed to leave the country. He has also been accused in a murder case.

Bangladesh saw a regime change last year as the Islamists, in the garb of a student revolution, overthrew the democratically elected Sheikh Hasina government and gained control. Since then, Nobel Peace Prize winner Yunus has been targeting minorities in particular and Awami League members in general.