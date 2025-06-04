Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami to be registered as political party after Supreme Court lifted ban, to regain its election symbol

The Bangladesh Election said on Wednesday that Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami will regain its registration as a political party soon. This decision comes after the Supreme Court of Bangladesh lifted a 2013 ban on registration of the country’s largest Muslim party as a political party.

“Jamaat-e-Islami will soon get back its registration. We are taking necessary steps. The Election Commission (EC) has made a decision in this regard,” Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah told reporters after a meeting of the EC.

The meeting was presided over by Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin and attended by other election commissioners and senior officials.

Commissioner Sanaullah added that Jamaat will be allotted its original symbol of ‘scale’.

The participation of Jamaat-e-Islami in Bangladesh’s electoral process was restricted by the country’s High Court in August 2013, as the court had ruled that its charter was in conflict with the Constitution.

The Bangladesh Supreme Court on Sunday ordered the Election Commission to restore the registration of Jamaat-e-Islami, months after the Md Yunus-led interim govt lifted the ban on the organisation.

Supreme Court’s appellate division issued the order while hearing an appeal filed by Jamaat.