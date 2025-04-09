Bangladesh: Muslim youth thrashed by mob for insulting Allah during a protest against another Muslim man accused of blasphemy

A young man was beaten by angry people in Meherpur City in Bangladesh and handed over to the police for allegedly insulting Allah. The incident took place at around 11:30 AM on Wednesday at the Kashari Bazar area of Meherpur, where 26-year-old Hafizul Islam was assaulted by Muslims for alleged blasphemy.

Hafizul Islam is a resident of Sahagolpur village and is the son of Bablur Rahman. Some reports mention his name as Hafizur Rahman. He committed the alleged blasphemy when people in the area had formed a human chain against a man accused of insulting Islam, Muslims, faith and Palestine. Hafizul appeared on the spot and started speaking against the protest.

Now, in #Meherpur, some #extremist #jihadist members of the so-called #TawhidiJanata have brutally beaten and handed over to the police a compassionate and knowledgeable young Muslim, based on a false, fabricated, and baseless allegation of religious insult.#Bangadesh #Mob… pic.twitter.com/CHkylvfS7d — Himalaya 🇧🇩 (@Himalaya1971) April 9, 2025

He allegedly made insulting comments targeting Islam and Allah. Angered at his comments, the people there started thrashing him. Soon, the police arrived at the spot, and the mob handed him to the cops.

Officer-in-Charge of Meherpur Sadar Police Station, Mejbauddin, confirmed the development and said that after receiving information, the police rescued a young man who was thrashed by people in the Kashari Bazar area of ​​the city.

The police have detained Hafizul, and legal procedures against him for insulting Allah have been initiated.

Notably, the protest where Hafizul was thrashed was against a man named Chanchal Mahmud for his alleged insulting remarks towards slam, Muslims, faith, and Palestine. Mahmud, who is atheist as per protestors, is already arrested, but the people are demanding exemplary punishment, saying that arrest is not enough. It is alleged that Chanchal Mahmud is involved in anti-Islam and anti-state activities