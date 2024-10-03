Bareilly: Blast in illegal firecracker factory leaves three dead and five injured, Nazim and Nasir were running the factory without a licence

On Wednesday (October 2) evening, a massive explosion happened in an illegal firecracker factory in the Sirauli police station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district. The factory was being operated illegally by two brothers identified as Nazim and Nasir Shah.

According to reports, a woman and her two children lost their lives after being buried under debris. In addition to this, five people sustained injuries in the accident, while one person remains missing, feared to be trapped under the rubble. The explosion also led to the destruction of five houses, and authorities are concerned that more individuals may still be buried beneath the debris, increasing the possibility of further casualties.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Bareilly SP Aqmal Khan says, "We got the information that 4 houses including one of Rahman Shah in PS Sirauli area have collapsed. Injured people have been taken to the hospital. The licence for manufacturing firecrackers was in the name of Nasir Shah,… pic.twitter.com/DnF1VEpv4z — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2024

“Three people have died and at least as many injured in an explosion at a firecracker-making unit in Sirauli area of Bareilly district,” Inspector General (Bareilly Range) Rakesh Singh told PTI.

“The explosion has also led to damages in three-four adjoining buildings. The man operating the firecracker unit has been identified as one Nasir. He is said to have been in possession of a licence, details of which are being looked into,” Singh added.

Speaking about the incident, SSP Anurag Arya said that two brothers Nazim and Nasir Shah, residents of Mohalla Kauwa Tola of Sirauli, were running a firecracker factory without a license in the house of Rehman Shah of Kalyanpur.

Local police teams, along with personnel from the health and fire departments, swiftly responded to the scene after receiving information about the incident, officials reported. The teams immediately began rescue operations, working diligently to search for survivors and provide assistance to those affected by the tragedy.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident. He condoled the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of those injured in the blast.