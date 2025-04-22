Bengaluru: Ex-DGP’s wife googled ‘death by neck vein cuts’ before killing her husband

Former Karnataka Police chief Om Prakash was stabbed to death at his home in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout on the afternoon of Sunday, 20th April. Former DGP’s wife Pallavi, called the police at around 4.30 pm to inform them about the incident and confessed to murdering her husband. Later, she made a video call to one of her friends and said, “I have killed the monster”.

Now, reports have come out that Pallavi researched how a person dies when the veins and blood vessels are cut near the neck. She was apparently searching for such information for 5 days before executing the murder.

Om Prakash had multiple stab wounds on his body when he was found in a pool of blood. His wife Pallavi and daughter Kriti were detained by Bengaluru Police after the murder. While Pallavi has been remanded to 14 days judicial custody, Kriti has been sent for psychiatric evaluation to NIMHANS Hospital.

Om Prakash’s son has said in his police complaint that Pallavi and Kriti were suffering from depression and used to fight with his father every day.

The ex-DGP had even moved to his sister’s home recently after the constant fights at home with his wife, but his daughter Kriti convinced him to come back 2 days ahead of the murder.