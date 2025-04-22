Bengaluru: Indian Air Force officer Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose booked for attempt to murder for assaulting a call centre employee

On Monday, April 21, Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose of DRDO took to Instagram to share a disturbing account of a road rage incident that took place on April 18, 2025. While en route to the airport with his wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita, the couple’s car was allegedly blocked by a biker near Gopalan Mall. The man allegedly started hurling abuses in Kannada, and the argument reportedly escalated after the man spotted a DRDO sticker on their vehicle.

Now, the call centre executive Vikas, with whom the Wing Commander had the altercation, has accused the officer and his wife of assaulting him and allegedly targeting him over his Kannada identity. Following that, the Bengaluru Police has booked the IAF Officer for attempt to murder.

Purported CCTV video of the altercation reportedly showed the IAF officer roughing up the executive. The officer was seen arguing with Vikas and hitting him, even as his wife tried to stop him.

Meanwhile, Bose had claimed the situation escalated violently when the biker shattered his car window with a stone and struck him in the head.

Speaking to PTI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Devaraj D said, “This is a case of road rage. An altercation took place, and both sides attacked each other. The accused has been taken into custody. At around 6 am, the officer was heading from his DRDO quarters to Kempegowda International Airport. His wife was driving, and he was seated beside her. An altercation broke out between the couple and a bike rider.”

The officer has been booked under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 304 (snatching), 324 (mischief) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.