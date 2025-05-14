Bengaluru man Nawaz arrested for provocative video against PM Modi, asking for bomb attack at the PM’s residence 

A man from Bengaluru named Nawaz has been arrested for making and circulating a provocative video against PM Modi, asking for the bombing of the PM’s residence and threatening his life, as reported by ANI.

Nawaz was arrested by the Bandepalya police after they had registered an FIR against him. He has been remanded in judicial custody and sent to the Bangalore Central Jail.

Speaking on this matter, Joint Commissioner-East Ramesh Banoth said that sedition charges have been invoked against the accused. He added that the accused Nawaz already has a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Tumakuru against him.

Nawaz, a mechanical engineer from the Electronic City area, has made and circulated a video on social media saying, “Why hasn’t Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence been bombed yet? He had created this war-like situation when people were living peacefully. He had said that Prime Minister Modi should bomb his residence first.”