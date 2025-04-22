Bengaluru: Professor Aurobindo Gupta beaten up for stopping men from throwing garbage on the road

Professor Aurobindo Gupta, who teaches at at Dayanand Sagar College in Bengaluru, has alleged that he was severely beaten up by 3 men when he tried to stop them from throwing garbage on the road.

As per reports, Professor Gupta was on his bike near JHBCS layout in Bengaluru when he saw three men in a car throwing plastic cups on the road. He went on to question them why they are throwing garbage on the road. In response, the three men allegedly assaulted Gupta.

As per NDTV report, the Professor suffered a mild concussion, and a fracture in the bone under his eye and his nose. The incident took place on Monday, April 21, around 4 PM.

The Police arrived at the scene after the Professor called them, and took him to the hospital, and later to the Kumaraswamy layout police station

An FIR has been registered in the case.