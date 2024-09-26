Bengaluru woman murder: Suspect found dead in Odisha, suicide note recovered

The murder investigation in Bengaluru where the dismembered body of a woman was found stuffed inside the fridge has taken a new turn. Mukti Ranjan Rai, one of the suspects in the case, has been found dead in Bhadrak, Odisha. Reports mention that the Bengaluru police had taken Rai’s brother into custody to inquire about Rai.

Mukti Ranjan Rai, who was a former co-worker of the deceased woman, was found hanging from a tree in Bhadrak. The local police had also recovered a suicide not, a scooty, a bag and a notebook from the scene. Odisha police in Bhadrak reportedly were not aware about Mukti Ranjan Rai’s connection with the crime in Bengaluru. They had called Rai’s brother in Bengaluru to inform him abut his brother’s death back in Odisha.

The suicide note mentioned that he was the one who had killed the woman Mahalakshmi and had chopped her body into pieces and stuffed inside the fridge. Mahalakshmi’s body was recovered on September 21.

In the evening, Bengaluru police called Odisha police asking about Rai’s whereabouts saying that they have been looking for him for over two days and were unable to trace him.

Mahalakshmi was married but was living separately from her husband. She had rented a one-bedroom apartment in Bengaluru’s Vyalikaval area.